Salguero: Tannehill MRI “inconclusive,” all options are on the table

The MRI on Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s already-damaged left knee reportedly showed no structural damages. Unless it didn’t.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the MRI was inconclusive. Per Salguero, all options remain on the table, and the worst-case scenario (reconstructive ACL surgery) could still happen.

So the good news really isn’t all that good. At best, the bad news hasn’t arrived yet. With the Dolphins not commenting at all on the situation, there’s an ominous feel to Salguero’s report.

And for good reason. The notion that the MRI showed no structural damage is technically incorrect; Tannehill suffered a partial tear to the ACL last year, and the ACL doesn’t heal without surgery. The question is whether the new MRI shows any greater tear to the ligament — and ultimately whether it’s torn enough to require reconstruction.

In the offseason, the Dolphins and Tannehill decided that it made more sense to proceed with an impaired ACL instead of a repaired one. The question seems to be now back on the table as to whether the ligament should be replaced.

