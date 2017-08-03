Seahawks sign WR Jamel Johnson, waive Rodney Smith

Getty Images

The Seahawks made a move at receiver Thursday, signing Jamel Johnson and waiving Rodney Smith. Johnson returns after spending time with Seattle in the offseason.

Johnson, 26, caught 28 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at Alabama State before going undrafted in 2014. He began his pro career on the Packers’ practice squad in 2015.

Johnson also spent time with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. He signed a future contract with Seattle following the conclusion of the 2016 season but was waived in May.

Smith, 27, spent time on Seattle’s practice squad last season and then signed a future contract in July. Smith previously spent time with Dallas, Minnesota and Cleveland.

Smith has played in eight career games with no receptions.