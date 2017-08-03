Stephen Jones expects Ezekiel Elliott decision within two weeks

AP

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been saying plenty about the Ezekiel Elliott situation. The son of the team’s owner has now chimed in.

Stephen Jones recently told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that he’d be surprised if a decision doesn’t come in the next two weeks.

His instincts are likely right. The situation already has lingered for more than a year. The league typically likes to get these issues resolved before the season begins. And if (when, perhaps) Elliott is suspended, he’ll need time to appeal it — and the Cowboys will need time to prepare for life without him, even if it’s only for a week (which would cause him to miss the Giants game) or two (which would knock him out for the Broncos game as well).

With the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony approaching, look for plenty more to be said about what will happen with Elliott, and for even more to be said by Jerry and/or Stephen Jones if (when, perhaps) Elliott is suspended.