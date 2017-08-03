Texas governor posts fake news on Jerry Jones and the national anthem

Getty Images

The governor of Texas is praising Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for ordering all Cowboys players to stand for the national anthem, something Jones hasn’t done.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted, “Thank you Jerry Jones” with a link to an article on a website called UConservative.net. That article is headlined, Cowboys Jerry Jones to Players: “Stand For the Anthem or You’re Off the Team”.

But as Politifact notes, Jones didn’t say that. Jones said he supports the flag and the Cowboys as an organization support the flag, but he didn’t say that kneeling for the national anthem would get a player cut.

Frankly, that should be obvious: What Jones cares most about is winning football games, and he’s not going to cut a good player just because he disagrees with that player’s form of protest. The idea that Dak Prescott would get cut if he kneeled for the anthem is preposterous. Jones may want Cowboys players to stand for the anthem, but he’s not going to make that a condition of being a Cowboy.