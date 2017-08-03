Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 3, 2017, 6:43 AM EDT

The Bills hope some veteran days off leads to valuable experience for young players.

Dolphins S Reshad Jones looked good in his first practice back.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t talking about practice fights.

The Jets catch shade even when it isn’t thrown directly at them.

Ravens WR Chris Matthews is trying to be more consistent.

Some are wondering if Bengals CB Adam Jones is slowing down.

For the Browns, little victories matter.

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien isn’t a fan of practice fights either.

Questions about the future of Colts WR Phillip Dorsett linger.

Jaguars DE Calais Campbell missed his third straight practice with a “medical issue.”

Titans WR Eric Decker actually is a coach on the field.

The Broncos are putting a heavy focus on the run game.

Chiefs CB De’Vante Bausby is getting a second chance to impress.

The Chargers removed the last of their San Diego signage.

The Raiders are shuffling their line to make up for the absence of LT Donald Penn.

Cowboys DE Taco Charlton is ready for his first bite of the NFL preseason.

Giants QBs Geno Smith and Josh Johnson are doing their best with limited work.

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery missed his second straight day of practice.

Washington G Brandon Scherff apparently makes a mean deer fajita.

Bears QB Mike Glennon’s starting to feel more comfortable.

The Lions activated S Don Carey from the PUP list.

Packers K Mason Crosby is adapting to his new special teams teammates.

The Vikings CBs are ready to be more physical.

Falcons CB Jalen Collins has no problems working with the third defense for now.

Panthers rookie RB Christian McCaffrey is earning some high praise in his first camp.

The Saints think CB Marshon Lattimore will be back soon.

Buccaneers G J.R. Sweezy is bringing a little attitude to the line.

Cardinals rookie WR Chad Williams is ready to contribute.

Rams DT Michael Brockers isn’t going to apologize for a day off during camp.

The 49ers are excited about what they’ve seen so far from LB Reuben Foster.

Seahawks S Earl Thomas is feeling good as he returns to work.