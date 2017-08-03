Tom Brady joins three kickers and a punter in the NFL over 40

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 3, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT
On his 40th birthday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is joining some elite company.

Counting Brady, there are now five players in the NFL who are 40 or older. Brady is the only one who plays a position other than kicker or punter.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who was heading into his fifth season with the Patriots when they drafted Brady in 2000, is the oldest player in the NFL. Vinatieri will turn 45 on December 28, so if he makes it to the end of this season he’ll become just the eighth player in NFL history to play at 45 or older.

Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson and Falcons kicker Matt Bryant are the next oldest, at 42. Dawson, the league’s second-oldest player, is four months older than Bryant.

Texans punter Shane Lechler will turn 41 on Monday and is the NFL’s fourth-oldest player.

Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who turned 39 in March, is No. 6 in the NFL age rankings. He’s followed by the league’s oldest defensive player, Steelers linebacker James Harrison, who turned 39 two months after Janikowski. Two more players will turn 39 this season: Vikings cornerback Terence Newman and Dolphins long snapper John Denney.

12 responses to "Tom Brady joins three kickers and a punter in the NFL over 40

  2. Age should be viewed within the context of genes, lifestyle, etc. All 40 year-olds are not created equal. It’s ridiculous to apply the same yardstick to everyone when there are countless variables that influence your condition at any given age.

  3. This article reminds me of the part in Genesis that covers the lineage of people who lived to be 700-900 years old… except this is somehow less interesting than that.

  5. Brady could “do a Blanda” in a few years time and transition into a punter/backupQB. He’s already punted in live games once or twice and shown himself competent. Just imagine the saltiness on PFT threads as he plays into his early 50s that way. Although I suspect Gisele would go Brazil nuts at the idea, he himself might just do it as “living proof” of his tb12 avacado soup recipe.

  6. I would wager that those three kickers, and that punter, are all faster than Tammy.

    How many more Tom’s 40 now announcements are we gonna have to endure?

  7. Brady takes care of himself better than any athlete in recent memory. He actually may have bought his career 3-4 years of prime. He loves the game so much that he lives his life a certain way to stay in it. If you hate Tom Brady, I hope it’s because he is the competition and not because you think he is a bad guy or a cheater.

  9. It’s incredible for any professional athlete to maintain a high level of performance as they approach and surpass 40. Even the kickers, who have younger guys with fresher and stronger legs vying for jobs and willing to take league minimums to do it. And Brady is impressive to watch now, largely because we have recently seen what can happen to elite QBs in their late 30s and 40s with Manning, and how sharp the decline can be.

    But it’s incredible to see James Harrison and Terrance Newman still doing this. Harrison has to endure the physicality of the LB position and do it at a high level as his body ages. Newman has to stay in lock-step with young men who run 4.3 in the forty…. It’s truly amazing how they are keeping up.

  11. LyinRogerMustGo says:
    August 3, 2017 at 11:21 am
    GOAT.

    #ThereIsNoQuestion
    #ThereIsNoDoubt
    #AllHailTheKing
    ———————

    G(system QB)OAT. FTFY

