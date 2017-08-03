Tony Dungy lobbies for Donnie Shell in the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

When Tony Dungy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he asked his old teammate Donnie Shell to present him in Canton. Now Dungy wants to see Shell get a bust of his own.

Asked today on PFT Live which former player he thinks is most deserving of a spot in Canton, Dungy didn’t hesitate.

“That would definitely be my old Steelers roommate Donnie Shell. Donnie has 51 interceptions, 19 fumble recoveries, 70 takeaways in his career, four Super Bowl rings. Just an outstanding player and in my opinion should be in the Hall of Fame,” Dungy said.

Shell, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who played for the Steelers from 1974 to 1987, made the list of 15 Hall of Fame finalists just once, in 2002. He would now have to be nominated by the senior committee, which always seems to have a backlog of good candidates. Shell has so far been overlooked, but Dungy is doing his best to keep his buddy’s name in the voters’ minds.