Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff still missing with back problem

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 3, 2017, 7:33 AM EDT

The Vikings invested a $59 million contract in Riley Reiff as part of their offseason offensive line overhaul.

But at the moment, Reiff isn’t even watching practice.

Via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the veteran tackle has missed five straight days of practice since being carted off with a back problem last week.

Reiff came over from the Lions in free agency to replace departed left tackle Matt Kalil, and they also spent free agent dollars on former Panthers right tackle Mike Remmers.

Reiff watched practice from the sideline previously, but wasn’t present yesterday.

“He’s here,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “[It’s] just, standing around with the back isn’t very good.”

Zimmer said Reiff was improving, but might be several days away from a return.

In his absence, the Vikings are getting a longer look at Rashod Hill, who they claimed off Jacksonville’s practice squad last year.