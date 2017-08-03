Washington encouraged by Junior Galette’s burst

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 3, 2017, 6:10 AM EDT

Washington has been hoping for Junior Galette to make an impact on their pass-rush for two seasons now. Both seasons, however, were wiped out by Achilles tears.

Now, coach Jay Gruden thinks Galette is showing signs of his old form from his Saints days, when Galette had 22.0 sacks in 2013-14.

“Dominant pass rushers like he was in New Orleans are hard to find,” Gruden said, via Rick Snider of the Washington Post. “I think he’s got the quick twitch still.”

Of course, Galette hasn’t made it to the first preseason game yet, so it’s probably early to declare the comeback successful.

But their need for a starter opposite Ryan Kerrigan (at least during Trent Murphy’s four-game PED suspension) has led them to give Galette a chance, and so far, they like what they’re seeing.