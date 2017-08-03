Welcome to the new PFT

Meet the new house. Same as the old house. Mostly.

The time had come for a new version of the site with improved functionality. Especially on the mobile platform, where millions of you are now enjoying (or consuming without enjoying) PFT content. So after months of careful consideration and elbow grease from the NBCSports.com development team, we’ve rolled out in honor of the launch of the 2017 season (preseason) a new version of the site that balances the look and feel of the old site with the features that make it easier to load and read stories and access video on your cell phone device.

We’ll be tweaking it throughout the day and beyond in order to iron out any wrinkles that never become obvious until the switch is flipped. If you see anything that would help us out in that regard, say so in the comments.

And if you like it, feel free to say so. We need to balance out those who will complain simply because it’s different and/or simply because they reserve the right to complain about anything and/or everything.