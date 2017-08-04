Adam Gase: Matt Moore is Dolphins’ QB “right now”

Ryan Tannehill‘s knee injury has left the Dolphins in a state of uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said that backup Matt Moore will move into the top spot for the time being, just as he did when Tannehill originally hurt his knee last season. But Gase said he isn’t sure how long Tannehill will be out after re-injuring the knee yesterday, and the Dolphins haven’t decided whether they need to sign another quarterback.

“Everything’s on the table right now. We’re going to talk to a lot of people,” Gase said. “There’s no timetable. Right now, Matt is our quarterback. We’ll see where we go from there because I’ve got to figure out what’s going on with Ryan, and we’ll make decisions after that.”

There’s been talk of the Dolphins signing Colin Kaepernick, coaxing Jay Cutler out of retirement or trading for Brock Osweiler. But Moore played reasonably well after Tannehill went down last year, and the Dolphins’ best bet might just be to let Moore take over again, and hope Tannehill’s knee heals sooner rather than later.