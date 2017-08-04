Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t finish practice after shot to ankle

AP

Just as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was talking about how well he’s been protected, he came up hurting.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger didn’t finish Thursday’s practice with an apparently right ankle injury.

He was hit low during team drills and was checked by athletic trainers. He stayed on the field for the rest of practice, but had a noticeable limp.

Naturally, coach Mike Tomlin didn’t shine much light on the situation. Asked how his quarterback was, Tomlin replied: “He’s great.” When someone asked if the hit was low, Tomlin said: “Nothing.”

In the absence of an update, we know that rookie Josh Dobbs worked with the starters for the rest of practice, since backup Landry Jones has been out with an abdominal injury.