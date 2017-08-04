Brock Osweiler “really not” wondering about possible Dolphins interest

AP

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Friday that Matt Moore is our quarterback “right now,” but the team may be looking to add help from outside once they have a firmer handle on Ryan Tannehill‘s outlook after re-injuring his left knee in Thursday’s practice.

Colin Kaepernick and Jay Cutler have been bandied about as possibilities with Cutler’s history with Gase serving as part of the reason to connect those dots. Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler has history with Gase as well.

Gase was the Broncos quarterbacks coach in Osweiler’s rookie season and the offensive coordinator for the next two years, which could make him an option in Miami. Osweiler told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he’s “really not” thinking about the chances of that happening, but he made it clear he’s a big fan of Gase’s work.

“Adam had a huge impact,” Osweiler said. “It was a little bit of tough love at first. As a rookie, you come in and you’re riding high on this wave and you just had a great college season, you just got drafted and then you get humbled a little bit, but I have nothing but love and appreciation for Adam Gase because through that tough love at times, I realized he was doing that to me to make me a better player, to get me prepared to play in the NFL. Adam Gase is one of the most brilliant minds in football regardless of the level. He’s a tremendous coach and he’s always working with people, striving to become a better coach, and he was just a great person to be around.”

Osweiler believes he’s a better quarterback now than he was when Gase left Denver after the 2014 season and that his confidence wasn’t battered by a rough 2016 in Houston. That hasn’t moved him to the top of the depth chart in Cleveland, but it could serve him well if he’s on the move again before the start of this season.