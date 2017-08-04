Broncos waiting for word on T.J. Ward’s hamstring injury

AP

One of the the Broncos’ defensive starters left the practice field early on Friday and the team is waiting to find out how long he may be out of the picture.

Safety T.J. Ward hurt his hamstring during 11-on-11 work at training camp and, per Nick Kosmider of the Denver Post, “left the field gingerly” after the injury. Coach Vance Joseph said the team didn’t have a definitive idea about how long Ward might be out as a result.

“We’re not sure how serious it is or how mild,” Joseph said. “He’s getting checked out right now.”

Hamstring injuries can lead to tricky recoveries as players balance the need to see if they’re ready to go against the possibility of aggravating the problem. Given that we’re in early August, that will likely mean some rest in Ward’s future even in the case of a milder diagnosis.