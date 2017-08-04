Bruce Irvin, Mario Edwards Jr. activated from non-football injury list

Getty Images

After each beginning training camp on the non-football injury list, linebacker Bruce Irvin and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. were both activated and on the practice field with the Oakland Raiders on Thursday.

Irvin and Edwards were both on the NFI list with undisclosed injuries, but their stints on the list lasted less than week.

Irvin started all 16 games for the Raiders last season, compiling 57 tackles and seven sacks.

Edwards has dealt with injuries in each of his first two seasons, appearing in just two games for the Raiders last year. In 14 games as a rookie, Edwards had 42 tackles with two sacks and three forced fumbles.