Cardinals rookie T.J. Logan hurt his wrist in HOF game

After the Cardinals drafted running back T.J. Logan in the fifth round this year, General Manager Steve Keim said one of the things they liked about him is that “he’s so explosive it’s like he’s a got a rocket in his rear.”

Logan got his first chance to show off that explosiveness in game action in Canton on Thursday night and he made good on it. He broke off a 43-yard kickoff return and then busted loose for a 16-yard run late in the game, although the latter play didn’t have a totally happy ending.

Logan hurt his wrist on that play and left the game with the only injury that concerned coach Bruce Arians.

“T.J. is the only one where we’ve got our fingers crossed,” Arians said, via the team’s website.

With Chris Johnson back in Arizona, Logan may be destined for more work as a returner than a runner as a rookie. He has taken on punt returns, something he didn’t do in college, as well as kickoffs, but he’ll need a clean bill of health before he’ll get to launch any more rockets.