Carlos Hyde wants “this whole season to be different”

Since hiring General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, there were some signs that the 49ers might be looking for a running back other than Carlos Hyde to fill the lead role in the backfield.

They used trades, free agency and the draft to bring in new backs, but it doesn’t look like Hyde is going anywhere. He’s drawn a lot of praise from both Lynch and Shanahan for the way he’s lost weight and embraced what the team wants to do on offense.

“Just going into this season, I just wanted to do things differently, just do something different that I haven’t done,” Hyde said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve always played at 230 [pounds] and above. I’ve had success playing at that weight before but I just wanted to do something different. I just want this whole season to be different.”

The last two days of practice have shown what Hyde brings to the table. He has steamrolled 49ers defensive backs in each of the sessions, showing that he hasn’t lost power despite losing weight in hopes of becoming the nimbler player the 49ers wanted at running back.

That’s a good start to getting a different result this season and the 49ers offense will have a piece it can count on if Hyde continues to show the way he has early in camp.