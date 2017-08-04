Chargers release safety Darrell Stuckey

Getty Images

One key Chargers veteran won’t be playing in L.A., after all.

The team released safety Darrell Stuckey on Friday. He was a fourth-round pick in 2010 and a five-time team captain.

Stuckey was released with a “failed physical” designation. He has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since training camp opened.

“For the past seven years, Darrell has been a difference maker for our franchise both on and off the field,” General Manager Tom Telesco said in a press release. “He followed up a Pro Bowl season in 2014 by being named the Chargers Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2015. You couldn’t ask for a better person to represent the organization than Darrell, and we want to sincerely thank him not only for what he has meant to the Chargers, but for what he has meant to the community as a whole. Darrell, his wife Lacie, and his children will always be part of the Chargers family, and we wish them all the best now and in the future.”

Stuckey was due to earn $2.9 million in 2017, the final year of his contract. He becomes a free agent.