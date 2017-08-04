Chargers sign an offensive lineman after Forrest Lamp injury

The Chargers’ plans for the offensive line took a blow this week when rookie guard Forrest Lamp tore his ACL.

Lamp was ticketed for a starting job on the right side of the line after joining the team as a second-round pick, but he will miss the entire season as a result of the injury and the Chargers will have to come up with a new answer. On Thursday, they added another player to the list of options.

They worked out Barrett Gouger during the day and Gouger announced he signed with the team a short time later. Gouger played guard and center at Vanderbilt and took over for current Chargers center Spencer Pulley at the latter spot for the 2016 season.

Kenny Wiggins and third-round pick Dan Feeney are the leading options to wind up in the starting lineup with veteran Matt Slauson when it comes time for the Chargers to pick their starting guards for Week One.