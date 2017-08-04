Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach: I have final say, but I collaborate with Andy Reid

New Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach says his job gives him, not coach Andy Reid, final say over personnel decisions. But Veach, who was promoted to G.M. last month after the surprise firing of John Dorsey, says he and Reid are on the same page.

Veach said this morning on PFT Live that he and Reid report directly to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, with neither above the other on the organizational flow chart, but he can’t see a scenario in which he and Reid are directly at odds on a personnel move.

“At the end of the day I’ll have final say, but it will be a collaborative effort with Coach,” Veach said. “We’ve been together a long time. We’ve butted heads on more than one occasion but we’ve always been able to be proactive in our approach, identify problems early and come together with a resolution before it gets to that point. So I’ll have final say, but our personnel staff is phenomenal, our coaching staff is phenomenal, and we’ll all work together and always make decisions that are in the best interests of the Chiefs.”

Veach and Reid have worked together for 11 years; Veach spent six years with the Eagles when Reid was the head coach in Philadelphia and is now heading into his fifth season in Kansas City. So the two of them know they can work together.