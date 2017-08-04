Chuck Pagano praises Marlon Mack

Getty Images

Frank Gore has done well for the Colts over the past two years. At 34, it’s unclear how much longer he can do it.

Enter Marlon Mack. The fourth-round pick has had a solid training camp. On Friday, Mack drew praise from coach Chuck Pagano.

“He jumps off the tape,” Pagano told reporters. “He’s popping out here. He’s a talented guy. He’s got great athleticism. He’s showing great vision out there. We’re doing one-on-one pass protection drills against the linebackers and he’s physical. He’s got toughness. He’s not afraid to stick his face in there and pick up blitzers and then he’s a weapon out of the backfield on third down. He’s got a ways to go, like everybody else, but he’s picking things up. If he can master all three phases of being a good running back, he’s going to be a special player I think.”

Mack, who played college football at South Florida, had six touchdowns in 2016 that covered 43 or more yards. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at the Scouting Combine. If durable at this level (he missed the mandatory minicamp in June with an undisclosed injury), Mack can be a difference maker.

And if he can be a difference maker, he can give the Colts their next workhorse tailback after Frank Gore.