Dolphins sign OT Kwayde Miller, activate Avery Young

Getty Images

The Dolphins made two roster moves Friday. They signed offensive tackle Kwayde Miller and activated offensive tackle Avery Young off the non-football injury list.

Miller originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Rams on May 5. Los Angeles waived him May 22.

he played in 31 career games with 28 starts at San Diego State, starting the final 28 games of his career at left tackle.

Young, who signed with the Dolphins on March 22, was placed on the non-football injury list on July 26. He was previously with New Orleans, where he began his career as an undrafted college free agent last season.

Young was a three-year starter at Auburn and attended Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) High School.