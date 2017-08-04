Donte Moncrief dealing with AC joint sprain

AP

The Colts continue to practice without quarterback Andrew Luck and now one of their top wide receivers is banged up as well.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano said on Friday that wide receiver Donte Moncrief is dealing with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder he picked up in Thursday’s practice. Pagano indicated that the injury is not considered particularly serious and deemed Moncrief day-to-day in terms of a return to the field.

Reports from media members at Colts practices have been positive about Moncrief’s work this summer. That was also the case last year, but injuries, including a broken shoulder blade, limited him to nine games in the regular season.

Chester Rogers has also gained good notices for his work this summer and has been the No. 3 wideout with Moncrief and T.Y. Hilton. Phillip Dorsett and Kamar Aiken figure to get more looks with the first team while Moncrief is recovering.