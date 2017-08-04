Ex-NFL player Adrien Robinson busted with 25 pounds of pot

Getty Images

Former NFL player Adrien Robinson was caught this week with 25 pounds of marijuana in his car.

The Daily Item reports that Robinson was stopped on Interstate 80 in Union County, Pennsylvania, and police found about 25 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted and yielded numerous large bags of marijuana,” the state trooper who pulled him over wrote in an affidavit.

Robinson faces a felony count of marijuana possession and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

The 28-year-old Robinson was a 2012 fourth-round pick of the Giants who played for the team for four years but rarely contributed much, finishing his career with just five catches for 50 yards. He then signed with the Jets but lasted just a few months during the 2016 offseason. He’s been out of the NFL for more than a year.