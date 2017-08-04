Frank Clark held out of Seahawks practice Friday

Thursday’s Seahawks practice featured a melee that ended with defensive end Frank Clark ejected from the session after punching tackle Germain Ifedi in the face.

Ifedi left with trainers after Clark’s punch reportedly drew blood and he did not take part in Friday’s practice. Clark was also on the sideline for the workout and he was wearing a brace on his left knee that wasn’t there in the past. Defensive coordinator Kris Richard made it clear that Clark’s behavior the day before was part of the reason he wasn’t on the field, though.

“It’s part of it. That’s part of it. It’s a disciplinary action,” Richard said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “You earn the right to be out here on the field with us. You earn the right to come out here and compete. And decisions that are going to be detrimental to us, then we certainly have to handle it internally.”

There’s no word of any other internal discipline that Clark, who has disappointed the Seahawks in the past, may be facing as a result of a fight that has already had greater ramifications than most training camp tussles.