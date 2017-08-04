Friday morning one-liners

AP

Logan Thomas is continuing to make the transition from quarterback to tight end at Bills camp.

The Dolphins continue to bang the drum for WR DeVante Parker having a big season.

Said Patriots CB Malcolm Butler of Stephon Gilmore, “I’m glad to have him. He brings the best out of me, and I hope I bring the best out of him.”

The Jets had a sloppy practice on Thursday.

There were a lot of players sitting out Thursday’s practice for the Ravens.

The Bengals have a new camera system to film their practices.

Browns LB Joe Schobert earned praise from his position coach.

LB Vince Williams has stepped into Lawrence Timmons‘ old role in the Steelers defense.

Texans WR Will Fuller‘s injury opens up an opportunity for Jaelen Strong.

The Colts like that LB Antonio Morrison is a “thumper.”

Jaguars DT Malik Jackson likes to get “riled up” during practice.

WR Eric Decker advises Titans teammate Corey Davis to take his time returning from a hamstring injury.

Rookie Isaiah McKenzie aims to be a weapon for the Broncos as a returner.

The Chiefs defensive backs showed well in practice.

Raiders T David Sharpe had a brief injury scare on Thursday.

The Chargers will break out the powder blue for two home games this year.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli wants more from rookie DE Taco Charlton in future games.

The Giants have been scuffling in practice more often than coach Ben McAdoo would like.

With Alshon Jeffery out of practice, other Eagles wide receivers are getting extended looks.

Rookie LB Ryan Anderson is learning from his more experienced Redskins teammates.

CB Prince Amukamara complimented Bears teammate Kyle Fuller’s work in practice.

A breakdown of S Glover Quin‘s new contract with the Lions.

The Packers are looking for more consistency from P Justin Vogel.

Vikings DT Tom Johnson wants to be known as more than a pass rusher.

Defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel’s approach has connected with the Falcons.

Panthers DE Charles Johnson wasn’t sure he’d be healthy enough to play this season.

The Saints have to clean up their shotgun snaps.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter wants better execution from his offense.

Said Cardinals coach Bruce Arians of QB Blaine Gabbert‘s play on Thursday night, “Good command, calm, poised. He was [coming] off his initial targets, finding guys, standing in the pocket and very calm, very accurate.”

A move to safety with the Rams has worked out for Lamarcus Joyner.

LB Reuben Foster has moved up to the first team for the 49ers.

Seahawks backup QB Trevone Boykin hasn’t shown much progress this summer.