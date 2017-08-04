Jaguars list three co-starters at running back

AP

In his most recent comments about running back Leonard Fournette, Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said that the rookie has “even better hands” than Coughlin thought when he elected to make Fournette the fourth overall pick of this year’s draft.

Given that draft standing and the amount that the Jaguars have talked about making the run game the center of their offense this season, it stands to reason that Coughlin and company were already pretty impressed by the way Fournette runs the ball. At the very least, they were more impressed by his ability to run the ball than they’ve been by holdovers Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon.

That may be the case, but they aren’t ready to call Fournette the team’s starting running back. The team released an “unofficial” depth chart on Friday that lists Fournette as a co-starter alongside Ivory and Yeldon.

Unless the Jaguars have something pretty unusual up their sleeves, they won’t be playing all three backs at the same time so something will have to change come Week One. If it is anything other than Fournette moving up to the top rung all by himself, it will be an even bigger surprise than a three tailback formation come the opening snap of the season.