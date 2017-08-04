Jason Taylor’s ex-wife is suing him for $3.4 million

Getty Images

The story of Jason Taylor’s marriage to the sister of his teammate Zach Thomas was often told during Taylor’s playing career. But a day before Taylor’s Hall of Fame enshrinement, it’s his divorce that’s making headlines.

Jason Taylor and Katina Thomas Taylor divorced in 2015, and the Miami Herald reports that Katina is now suing Jason, saying he paid her $3.4 million less than the $8.67 million their divorce settlement called for.

Katina claims Jason is “willfully and deliberately refusing” to pay, and that Jason has at least $6.9 million in assets, meaning he has the ability to pay the remaining $3.4 million.

According to court documents, Jason is paying $4,000 a month in child support and is providing for health insurance for the couple’s three children.