Jets claim Bruce Ellington off waivers

The Jets have added a wide receiver off of waivers for the second time in the last 10 days.

Bruce Ellington is the newest addition to the receiving corps. He was waived by the 49ers on Thursday. The Jets previously added Lucky Whitehead to the roster after he was waived by the Cowboys.

Ellington was a fourth-round pick by the 49ers in 2014 and caught 19 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in his first two seasons. He spent last season on injured reserve with a torn hamstring.

Ellington also returned punts and kickoffs when he was healthy for the Niners. Whitehead and Jalin Marshall are other candidates for return work with the Jets.

Tight end Brian Parker was waived/injured in a corresponding move that keeps the Jets at 90 players.