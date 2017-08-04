Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed as ambassador to U.K.

Getty

The Jets might not get many wins this season, but owner Woody Johnson got one in the Senate yesterday.

Via NJ.com, Johnson was confirmed as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, one of a number of nominees passed through yesterday before the August recess.

Johnson’s brother Christopher Wold Johnson will assume day-to-day control of the Jets, as they’ve been planning for months. Christopher accompanied his brother to the owners meetings in March.

“The New York Jets have been an integral part of our family since 2000, but this is a unique opportunity for Woody,” Christopher said. “His patriotism and commitment to our country have always been a passion of his.

“Over the years, we have learned that ownership of the New York Jets is a special responsibility. Personally, if Woody is nominated and confirmed, I would be honored to oversee the organization, continuing to build a team on and off the field that our fans are proud of and deserve.”

Woody Johnson has been a prominent Republican fundraiser and has long been rumored to be the front-runner for the post. President Donald Trump mentioned him specifically for the job in January (even though Johnson campaigned for primary opponent Jeb Bush). Since then, Johnson hosted fundraisers for Trump and was vice chairman of his victory committee.

Fans of his football team are still waiting for the formation of one of those.