Jets place Corey White on injured reserve

The Jets signed defensive lineman Devon Still on Friday as part of several moves that shuffled up the roster after a week of training camp.

In addition to officially announcing Still’s arrival, the Jets announced that they have signed defensive lineman Jeremy Faulk. Cornerback Corey White was placed on injured reserve and defensive lineman Brandin Bryant was waived/injured in corresponding moves.

White signed with the Jets in May after spending the 2016 season with the Bills. He made four starts in 15 appearances for Buffalo and gave the Jets some experienced depth at corner behind Morris Claiborne, Buster Skrine and Marcus Williams until a back injury on the first day of camp knocked him out of the running for a roster spot.

Faulk tried out for the Jets a couple of times this offseason after going undrafted out of Garden City Community College.