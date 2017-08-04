Jets sign Devon Still

The Jets spent most of this offseason unloading veteran members of the team, but they reportedly went the other direction and added a player with some NFL experience on Friday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported and PFT has confirmed that the team has signed defensive lineman Devon Still. Still worked out for the Jets near the end of the 2015 season, but wound up signing a contract with the Texans for the 2016 season.

Still only wound up playing three games for Houston last year before landing on injured reserve with a foot injury that required surgery. He entered the league as a Bengals second-round pick in 2012 and played in 30 games for the team over the next three seasons, although his time in Cincinnati was interrupted when he took some time off to help his daughter battle cancer.

He was waived by the Bengals in August, but re-signed to their practice squad a short time later and made his way back to the active roster during the regular season.

Defensive line is the strongest area for the Jets with Muhammad Wilkerson, Sheldon Richardson, Leonard Williams and Steve McLendon filling out the group. Still will likely compete for a reserve role over the rest of the summer.