Jets’ social media team has own butt-fumble

Getty Images

After the Jets claimed Bruce Ellington off waivers, they tweeted out the announcement. The only problem? The photo wasn’t Ellington.

Instead, the photo was of Cardinals receiver Brittan Golden.

Oops.

The Jets deleted the tweet after realizing their error and retweeted the correct photo with the caption: OK, one more time. . . We’ve claimed WR Bruce Ellington off waivers and waived/injured TE Brian Parker.

It adds to a rough start to 2017 for the Jets.

At least it got publicity for Ellington, a fourth-round choice of the 49ers in 2014. Ellington caught 19 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns in his first two seasons before missing last season with a torn hamstring.