Matt Moore: I’ve done this before

Matt Moore is the No. 1 quarterback in Miami for the time being and he offered a reminder on Friday that it’s not the first time that he’s found himself in that position.

You don’t even have to look back that far to remember when Moore started for the Dolphins. He closed out the 2016 regular season as the starter and led the offense in the team’s playoff loss to the Steelers while Ryan Tannehill was out with a partially torn ACL in his left knee. Tannehill’s status for 2017 is up in the air after he hurt the knee again Thursday and Moore is confident that he’s up to the task of filling in.

“This is part of my role,” Moore said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “I’ve done this before, in stepping up and being ready, if need be. That’s what I know. And that’s kind of the attitude I have moving forward. … When you get a chance to have more than 11 guys actually play in games, it does a lot for confidence, so especially at the quarterback position, I’ve gotten to play with a lot of these guys with live bullets. It’s good. And we’re just focused now on getting better, whoever is in there, getting better together and just moving forward.”

The Dolphins will likely make a move to bolster the position if Tannehill is going to be out and that player may prove to be a better option than Moore, but Moore has some time now to make his case that he’s the right guy for the job regardless of who else might be out there.