News on Sterling Shepard’s ankle appears to be good

The Giants got some good news on second-year wideout Sterling Shepard.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Shepard is expected to be “in the clear” after undergoing an MRI.

That’s good news for Shepard, who had to be carted off the field Wednesday, but the fact he seems to have avoided a high ankle sprain means his absence shouldn’t be prolonged.

Shepard had an impressive rookie season, with 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns. If he’s able to match those numbers this year after the addition of wide receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Evan Engram, the Giants have the chance to be a prolific passing game.