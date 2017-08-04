Rams sign WR KD Cannon

Getty Images

KD Cannon has to hope the third team proves the right fit. The rookie receiver, released by the 49ers and the Jets after a standout career at Baylor, signed with the Rams on Friday.

Cannon went undrafted after leaving Baylor as the third-leading receiver in school history. He made 195 catches for 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He signed with the 49ers as a priority free agent, one of the league’s highest-paid undrafted free agents with a $5,000 bonus and $40,000 guaranteed. But he lasted only a weekend of non-contact practices with other rookies and tryout players before the 49ers released him.

The Jets claimed him off waivers from the 49ers before waiving him last week.

The Rams also signed receivers C.J. Germany and Justin Thomas in the past two days.