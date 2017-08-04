Ravens kicking the tires on Austin Howard

Getty

Austin Howard has plenty of interested after being released by the Raiders last week.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens are hosting the free agent with an eye toward bolstering their thin offensive line.

The Texans also have some interest in the 30-year-old Howard, who has started 39 games of the last three seasons and can play either tackle or guard.

Howard spent time on the Ravens practice squad in 2011, so he has some familiarity there. He’s also coming off shoulder surgery in January to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff.

The Ravens lost right tackle Rick Wagner in free agency and didn’t add anyone back there, meaning Howard would likely compete for that job with James Hurst.

But the Ravens are coming off the losses of center John Urschel (retirement) and rookie guard Nico Siragusa (knee injury) so they’re shallow across the board.