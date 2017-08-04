Ravens waive Crockett Gillmore to make room for Austin Howard

Getty Images

Tight end Crockett Gillmore is expected to miss the entire 2017 season after suffering a knee injury that required him to have surgery on his MCL, so the Ravens probably didn’t have to think that long about who to waive in order to make room for newly signed tackle Austin Howard.

Gillmore drew the short straw on that front Friday and the team announced has been placed on waivers with an injury designation. If he clears waivers, Gillmore will go on injured reserve in Baltimore or be released with an injury settlement.

We’ve seen teams pounce by making claims on players with season-ending injuries in the past in order to hold onto them until they’re healthy enough to play in the future. That seems unlikely in this case because Gillmore is in the final year of his contract and won’t be guaranteed to be around once he’s healthy enough to play.

Gillmore played 32 games for the Ravens over the last three seasons and caught 51 passes for 604 yards and six touchdowns.