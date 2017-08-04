Report: Dolphins have reached out to Jay Cutler

Getty Images

As the Dolphins continue to await word on the severity of Ryan Tannehill‘s knee injury, the momentum for Jay Cutler is building in Miami.

The Dolphins have reached out to Cutler, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase, who coached Cutler when he was the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2015, has personally been in touch with Cutler, the report says. Cutler had a good season in Gase’s offense and the two get along well personally.

The Bears cut Cutler in March, so he’s a free agent and there are no restrictions on the Dolphins contacting him or signing him. He has already signed with CBS to work as an announcer this year, but that wouldn’t preclude him from changing his mind and returning to the field if the right opportunity arises.

Gase said today that Matt Moore is now the Dolphins’ quarterback, but Gase made clear that’s only the case “right now.” If Tannehill is out for the season, the Dolphins may go shopping for a new quarterback, and Cutler could be the man.