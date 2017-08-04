Report: Ravens sign Austin Howard

Getty Images

Tackle Austin Howard‘s visit to the Ravens reportedly ended with an agreement to join the team for the 2017 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Howard has signed with the team.

Howard brings some experience to a Ravens line that had one player — left guard Marshal Yanda — who has started more than 13 NFL games over the course of his professional career. They also saw their depth take a pair of shots when guard John Urschel retired and rookie Nico Siragusa was lost for the season to a knee injury.

Howard has primarily been a right tackle and he’ll likely compete with James Hurst for that job once he’s on the field for the Ravens. He had a previous stint on the Ravens practice squad in 2011 before moving on to play for the Jets and Raiders.