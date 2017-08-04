Rollercoaster of reports complicates Ryan Tannehill situation

August 4, 2017
Dolphins fans spent Thursday on a rollercoaster of emotions, thanks in part to a rollercoaster of reporting regarding the status of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The apparent good news from NFL Media (“no structural damage to the knee”) eventually became looming bad news from ESPN, which has Tannehill on the brink of season-ending surgery. Appearing on Friday’s PFT Live, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald said that, at a minimum, Tannehill will be missing “significant” time.

Common sense suggests that the Dolphins haven’t made any decisions. This is a time for collecting information and making a prudent choice that advances the long-term and short-term interests of the player and the team. The absence of a final outcome sets the stage for a flood of information, much of which was and will be inaccurate, in order to fill the void and bait the click hooks.

Ultimately, the Dolphins and Tannehill need to decide whether the time has come to repair the ACL. Salguero said that Dr. James Andrews is now involved, and that he may indeed recommend surgery.

Until then, Matt Moore inherits the job — pending a likely move to add another veteran.

  2. Before you get all giddy for Kaep, there is no way Miami signs him after his Fidel Castro shirt and comments. Jay Cutler will sign with Miami.

  4. Its all good. It created a way to get a good half dozen Kaepernick stories into my various news feeds.

  6. Hopefully the media backs off until doctors can finally assess the damage in tannehill’s knee. Seriously, being the first one to report a story has the risk of getting misinformation.

  7. Kaepernick would be a great add for Miami…run first offense with a potentially solid D. They’d love him down there. Guess it’s the red neck owners holding this all back tho.. ..yep better sign Cutler instead….or Osweiller

  8. I don’t understand what teams are asking their quarterbacks to do in these practices that so many end up hurt. They just played the hall of fame game yesterday!

  10. It’s a roller coaster because NOBODY wants to get the facts as opposed to wanting to be the first to get a story out there either substantiated or not……that’s why the press is so poor these days & I really don’t believe a word it says…..
    TRUST & INTEGRITY ( especially in sports reporting ) has been lost……HAVING AN AGENDA SEEMS TO BE MORE IMPORTANT IN THE EYES OF THE MEDIA as opposed to getting it right…
    SAD REALLY!!!

  11. this is a situation that raises the question????

    Just how fragile is this guy?

    No contact and he falls to the ground…..

    good thing they have Moore around he is at the very least serviceable…

    Colin going to get a call now????

    What about RGIII???

    Which would be a better fit…..

  13. Dear dolphins fans, ESPN isn’t a great source of information.

    Sincerely,

    Us psychotic Rabid Bostonians who cannot fathom a story being concocted about BALL PRESSURE.. Also, can anyone explain why Miami opted NOT to have surgery when Ryan was done last December? Wouldn’t it make sense it take care of that before it could potentially come what happened yesterday? I hate to see a guy lose a season because he supposedly would need this surgery at some point, and his team delayed the inevitable.

  15. Matt Moore has always impressed me. Underrated. The Phins will be fine… Unfortunately.

  17. I hope Kirk Cousins is paying attention… since he seems content to play on a year to year basis… some players get injured and recover to form… then some players get injured and are never the same…

    The Redskins still hold all the leverage…if they want Kirk Cousins, there is nothing stopping them from franchise tagging him again or transition tagging him and matched the offer…the narrative that the Redskins-Hating media doesn’t want you aware of: If the Redskins want Kirk Cousins, then Kirk Cousins will be a Redskin!!!

  19. No way with Kaepernick and it has nothing to do with redneck owners. Kaep prouidly wearing a Castro shirt would make him very unpopular in South Beach. Sorry Colin, actions have consequences.

