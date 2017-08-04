Rollercoaster of reports complicates Ryan Tannehill situation

AP

Dolphins fans spent Thursday on a rollercoaster of emotions, thanks in part to a rollercoaster of reporting regarding the status of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The apparent good news from NFL Media (“no structural damage to the knee”) eventually became looming bad news from ESPN, which has Tannehill on the brink of season-ending surgery. Appearing on Friday’s PFT Live, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald said that, at a minimum, Tannehill will be missing “significant” time.

Common sense suggests that the Dolphins haven’t made any decisions. This is a time for collecting information and making a prudent choice that advances the long-term and short-term interests of the player and the team. The absence of a final outcome sets the stage for a flood of information, much of which was and will be inaccurate, in order to fill the void and bait the click hooks.

Ultimately, the Dolphins and Tannehill need to decide whether the time has come to repair the ACL. Salguero said that Dr. James Andrews is now involved, and that he may indeed recommend surgery.

Until then, Matt Moore inherits the job — pending a likely move to add another veteran.