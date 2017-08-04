Sean McDermott: “Too early” to know if Cordy Glenn needs foot surgery

Getty Images

Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn is out of practice for a second straight day on Friday because of foot soreness and the prospect of a longer absence hasn’t been ruled out at this point.

Head coach Sean McDermott said that Glenn recently went to see foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte for a consultation about the issue, which McDermott previously said is related to the ankle injury that bothered Glenn for most of last season. McDermott called the condition “concerning” on Thursday and was asked on Friday if Glenn would need surgery to correct the problem.

“It’s too early on that,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com.

In the event the Bills have to go without Glenn for the early portion of the regular season, they may have to turn to second-round pick Dion Dawkins. Jordan Mills has been working with the first team at right tackle and Seantrel Henderson will miss the first five games of the year while serving the back half of the 10-game suspension he received last year.