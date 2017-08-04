Steelers extend Mike Tomlin’s contract through 2020 season

Getty Images

Word at the end of July was that the Steelers would announce an extension to coach Mike Tomlin’s contract soon.

That announcement came on Friday. The Steelers have extended Tomlin’s contract, which was set to end after the 2018 season, through the 2020 campaign.

“I truly appreciate this contract extension, and I want to thank Art Rooney II for his support as well as everyone within the organization,” Tomlin said in a statement released through the team. “My first 10 years in Pittsburgh have been an amazing experience for me and my family. I’m proud to call Pittsburgh home. My focus is on the upcoming season, and our goals remain the same as they always are — to bring a seventh Super Bowl championship back to our city.”

Tomlin is 103-57 through 10 seasons as the Steelers coach and he led the team to one of the six Super Bowl titles they’ve won during their history. He’s also coached the team to five division titles, including one in 2016, and another AFC championship, all of which likely made it a pretty easy decision for the Steelers to keep the third head coach they’ve had since hiring Chuck Noll in 1969.