Stephen Ross may be getting a chance to put his words into action

Of all American cities that host NFL franchises, Miami arguably will be the most difficult city in which to sell Colin Kaepernick. His decision last year to wear a T-shirt containing an image of Fidel Castro and then to double down with factually inaccurate comments about the man who is reviled by many in South Florida will make it very hard for South Floridians to embrace Kaepernick.

But if he helps the Dolphins win, that shouldn’t matter, right? Don’t take my word for it (as if you ever would). Here’s Dolphins owner Stephen Ross from just last week on the issue of whether Kaepernick is being shunned by NFL teams due to his political and social activisim.

I would sure hope not,” Ross said last Thursday, via Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post. “I know a lot’s been written about it, but you know owners and coaches — they’ll do anything it takes to win. If they think he can help them win, I’m sure — I would hope they would sign him.”

When Ross said what he said, he surely was aware of the possibility that his own starting quarterback, who entered camp with an already-impaired ACL, could end up being injured. Which would then put Ross in a position to turn his words into action.

If the worst-case scenario happens for the Dolphins, will Ross make a football-only decision about Kaepernick? More specifically, will he ignore the potential criticism of Kaepernick from fans and media along? Will Ross ignore the issues that could arise in the locker room between Kaepernick and linebacker Kiko Alonso, a Cuban-American who said last year that there is “some bad blood there for me with Kaepernick” after his comments about Castro?

Kaepernick has said his comments about Castro were taken out of context, but Ross can’t make the same claim about his own words. He has, as a practical matter, called on his partners to make a decision about Kaepernick without regard to anything but winning. Ross now may get the chance to do that which he wanted to see others do.

Stephen Ross may be getting a chance to put his words into action

  4. I find it funny that the “Cuban Community” won’t except Kapernick because of his t shirt, when some of the snoodiest racist people are Cubans who wouldn’t DARE see their son or daughter date a blk man. Get OVER yourselves. Che and Castro have said HORRIBLE things about African Americans…. O well, they’re gone and buried. Kaps right to say whatever he wants.

  5. CK is not going anywhere, especially now that his GF compared Ravens owner Biscotti to a slave-owner. Which NFL owner wants to be next up to be called that?

  7. how is wearing a t-shirt taken out of context??? Kaepernick thought he would parlay his attention and he kept proving to the world what an idiot he is…

  8. I think you only even consider Kaepernick if Cutler says, “no way.” Cutler is better and knows Gase’s system already. Neither Kaepernick, nor anyone else should get a call until you’ve exhausted the efforts on Cutler. Jay keeps this team in the wild card hunt. Moore may, also. I don’t believe Kaeperinick or anyone else in free agency right now can do that. Maybe make a play for Osweiler after the Browns cut him? But you definitely have to go after Cutler first.

  9. The real question is if the hiring of a player is a competitive or business decision. If it is solely a competitive choice Kaepernick may be signed; if it’s a business decision in any way, he won’t be. Moreover, would Kaepernick want to go to South Florida knowing he will be publically reviled by a large part of the community and likely subject to potential harassment by the fan base. Would any person want to endure the derision that awaits him in Miami? I doubt it. Moreover, given his penchant for stating erroneous facts and defiant attitude, would the relationship be combative from the beginning further straining the relationship between Ross and the fan base?

  10. You’re ignoring what he said: “If they think he can help them win, I’m sure — I would hope they would sign him.” Do the Dolphins think he can help them win? Most teams seem to think not.

  15. Sorry, but Kaepernick isn’t worth the distraction he’ll bring as a backup QB, which by the way, is why he remains unsigned. If he were to apologize for demeaning police officers, dishonoring military personnel and veterans, and honoring a mass murderer, he’d have a job shortly thereafter. Actions have consequences.

