Tom Brady: Whether I had a concussion isn’t anybody’s business

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fielded questions from a group of reporters for the first time since Super Bowl LI today, and when asked about his wife’s claim that he suffered a concussion last year, he declined to answer.

Asked specifically about Gisele Bundchen’s statement that Brady had a concussion during the 2016 season, Brady neither confirmed nor denied it.

“I don’t want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth, I really don’t think that’s anybody’s business,” Brady said. “There’s people that do worry about that. My wife, my parents, my sisters, people that love me and care about me, but I do the best I can do to come out and be prepared to play mentally and physically and give the game everything I can.”

Brady said he is aware of recent research suggesting that most NFL players suffer some degree of permanent brain damage on the field, but he said he sees benefits to football as well.

“You’re not blind to it as a player,” Brady said. “It’s a contact sport and I think we all understand that. And there’s a lot of great benefits that football brings you. You certainly can be put in harm’s way.”

If Brady did suffer a concussion last season, it wasn’t disclosed publicly and it didn’t cause him to miss any time. That means it wasn’t handled properly, according to the NFL’s concussion protocol, which may be why he’d rather not talk about it.

33 responses to “Tom Brady: Whether I had a concussion isn’t anybody’s business

  5. Perfect response from Brady. We live in this weird social media driven world where people think they need to know everything about everyone. Would you want the world to know of your medical records? I doubt it, I know I wouldn’t.

  6. Is it any more obvious these Pats and Brady feel like they are above the rules. If you have a concussion you need to go through the concussion protocol. Any other team or player would be getting scrutinized, but unfortunately the Pats have bullied the league and the commissioner and the cheating will continue.

  8. If it wasn’t reported on the injury report, it is everybody’s business. That would be against league policy. But, hey, it is the Patriots & they can do whatever they want and the league just looks the other way. To hell with Brady & the Patriots.

  9. “I don’t want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth, I really don’t think that’s anybody’s business,”

    He could not have said it better.

    Oh, I hate the media but not as much as I hate Roger. Close tho…

  12. “Cheat all you want guys.”

    Lolz no player is required to report any medical issue. No player is required to submit themselves to the concussion protocol unless the independent 3rd party observer tells the league they need to be examined.

    So while it may somehow be “cheating” in the tiny little minds of the haters if he had one and did not report it, by league rules it is not. And guess what, since he followed the rules is doesn’t matter how many times the cheater sheep bleat away, its not cheating.

    Love his response, its designed to drive people like you nuts.

  13. Is it any more obvious these Pats and Brady feel like they are above the rules.
    =====

    They’re well beyond their competition at this point.

    Might as well be arrogant about it.

  17. Huge Pats and Brady fan, but I think he has it wrong on this one. In his position, instead of selling watches and junk science, he could take a huge lead in further raising awareness about brain injuries. As in, ‘Yeah, maybe I did and played thru it. A lot of players feel they have to, but they shouldn’t’.

  19. huskersrock1 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 11:57 am
    In the profession he chose it is everybody’s business. From the sports lines to casual fans, there is a reason for injury reports.

    ————

    The Colts’failure to report Andrew Luck’s broken ribs says otherwise

  20. trubroncfan07 says:

    August 4, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Is it any more obvious these Pats and Brady feel like they are above the rules. If you have a concussion you need to go through the concussion protocol. Any other team or player would be getting scrutinized, but unfortunately the Pats have bullied the league and the commissioner and the cheating will continue.

    SCREW YOU!!! no mention of your Broncos and what manning did regarding PED’S!!!

  21. So how many players do you think suffered some type of a concussion and slipped through the protocol? 22 players to be watched every play and 120+ plays times 16 games per week….
    Every week someone at the bottom of a pile is out and wakes up before the pile is done unpiling and walks back and is able to fake it enough to make it through. Everyone reacts different and there are so many degrees of concussion.
    Not a story if his name isn’t Brady.

  22. So two hours after the game if you develop a headache, is that a concussion? I am in favor of erring on the side of caution when it comes to head injuries, but Brady played in 15 games last year and stood on a podium after each and was grilled by the press for 10-15 minutes and never gave any indication of slow or disjointed responses. Unless he’s a really good actor, I couldn’t see it.

  23. “If Brady did suffer a concussion last season, it wasn’t disclosed publicly and it didn’t cause him to miss any time. That means it wasn’t handled properly, according to the NFL’s concussion protocol, which may be why he’d rather not talk about it.”

    There is no rule requiring players self report an injury. If Brady did suffer a concussion he didn’t report it. Please explain how an unreported injury could possibly be improperly handled? Does anyone believe the Patriots would have put Brady at risk with a SB to win when they had an excellent backup available?

    Brady’s statement sounds like pure husband speak to me. “There’s people that do worry about that. My wife, my parents, my sisters, people that love me and care about me…”
    That’s nothing but pure gold at home, smart man that Brady.

  25. Broncos’ fans really need to stay out of the discussion about being above the rules. St. Peyton was on HGH the year he threw for the 55 TD’s after 3 neck surgeries. The last year he played was proof of that.

  26. Lolz no player is required to report any medical issue. No player is required to submit themselves to the concussion protocol unless the independent 3rd party observer tells the league they need to be examined.

    So while it may somehow be “cheating” in the tiny little minds of the haters if he had one and did not report it, by league rules it is not. And guess what, since he followed the rules is doesn’t matter how many times the cheater sheep bleat away, its not cheating.

    Love his response, its designed to drive people like you nuts.
    ======

    Reading comprehension. Learn something about it.

    Guy’S’.. plural. Not referencing Brady alone.

    I don’t care that he’s not admitting he had a concussion, nor do I expect him to.

    Why is this a story? This “wasn’t handled properly, according to the NFL’s concussion protocol” just as Mr Smith said. Fact. FACT. Whether that was the Patriots, Patriots team doctors, the independent specialist, somebody buried this. Don’t care who. Don’t care why. Just love that your guys have more egg on their face.

    If your guys weren’t such blatant cheaters, we might be inclined to ignore the smoke here. But since your guys cheat, exploit and flaunt at every turn, we’re throwing the book at you. AGAIN.

    .. and I don’t hate the Patriots. I think Belichick may well be the GOAT. And I respect Brady, despite the hero worship. But you bottom dwelling fans? Yep, guilty as charged. I never pass an opportunity to launch a word grenade at you goons.

  27. Well he can’t admit the concussion water isn’t working… that would be terrible for sales!

  29. The Patriots system is so great, Brady allegedly played with multiple concussions and they didn’t skip a beat. Let that sink in folks. There has never been a greater system in the history of the league.

    On behalf of the true Patriot fans, thank you Mr. Belichick and Mr. Kraft for putting together such a system and we wish continued success. Haters will just have to deal.

  31. As a Ravens Fan I hate Brady on game days but as time goes by I realize it’s just jealousy. He’s the greatest on and off the field that’s ever played QB.

  33. A non-answer like that is an always an answer. It’s better to just reply to in an a way that says nothing, rather than giving a headline.

    “bdevil1952 says:
    August 4, 2017 at 12:06 pm
    Broncos’ fans really need to stay out of the discussion about being above the rules. St. Peyton was on HGH the year he threw for the 55 TD’s after 3 neck surgeries. The last year he played was proof of that.”

    You clearly don’t know how HGH works. It’s not a steroid, there is no coming down period after not using. It helps improve natural (as it occurs naturally as it’s essentially a protein) repairs to the body, and in natural cases deals with growth hence HUman Growth Hormone, which is why it’s cycled with steroids. HGH for repair, steroids for boost. Which it’s used in major injuries like acl tears, and in complications caused by diseases like HIV and what not. You’re not going to notice a decrease in somebody that used HGH and then stopped. It doesn’t work that way.

