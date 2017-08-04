Travis Kelce misses practice with swelling in his knee

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce missed practice Friday because of swelling in his knee. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, though, was unconcerned.

Reid said Kelce has dealt with swelling and soreness in his right knee since undergoing microfracture surgery as a rookie. But in the past three seasons, Kelce has not missed a game.

With the Pro Bowler out, the Chiefs gave extra work to Demetrius Harris and Gavin Escobar.

“It gave them good work today,” Reid said, via BJ Kissel of the team website. “It gave us an opportunity to see them in different spots. Saw some good things. Saw some things we need to work on, but we saw some good things, too.

“But, most of all, they will get tape on this and will be able to study themselves doing it.”

Escobar signed with the Chiefs in the offseason after catching 30 passes for 333 yards and eight touchdowns in four years with the Cowboys.