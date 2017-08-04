Tyler Lockett activated from PUP list

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett practiced with the team for the first time in a long time on Friday.

Lockett was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp as a result of the broken leg he suffered in a Christmas Eve game against the Cardinals. That stint ended with his activation on Friday and Lockett compared the feeling to being released from a cage.

“One of the things I thought about was, when I was a kid, I had a dog,” Lockett said, via the Seattle Times. “When you’ve got to train him, you’ve got to keep him in a little cage. And I felt like I was stuck in a cage for eight months. So as soon as they let me go today, I didn’t know what to do so I was just running around, having fun, being a little kid again.”

Lockett said he feels he’d be ready to play in a game right now if the Seahawks have one scheduled, although it remains to be seen if the team will have him in the lineup for their preseason opener next week.

Lockett caught 41 passes for 597 yards and a touchdown in addition to returning kickoffs and punts last season. He didn’t take any of those back for touchdowns, but scored in each of those phases during his rookie season.