Who would you put in the Hall of Fame?

On Thursday’s PFT Live, Hall of Famer Tony Dungy was asked this question: If you had a Hall of Fame golden ticket, who would you give it to?

Dungy said former Steelers safety Donnie Shell. Which provided the inspiration for Friday’s PFT Live question of the day. Who would you put in?

Answer below, argue about it, resort to insults if need be, and then tune in for the show at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio. We head to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET. Guests include Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

It caps another great week for the show, which has some potentially intriguing news coming. Potentially soon.