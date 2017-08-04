Would Teddy Bridgewater welcome a trade to the Dolphins?

AP

A year after Teddy Bridgewater‘s torn ACL forced the Vikings to scramble in late August for a replacement, a possible torn ACL suffered by Ryan Tannehill may compel the Dolphins to do the same. What if the Dolphins would trade for Bridgewater?

While the Dolphins seem to be focused for now on free agents in lieu of getting fleeced by another team, there’s a chance Bridgewater would welcome the chance to return home to South Florida. As noted by Aj Mansour of KFAN.com, Bridgewater “liked” a tweet advocating for a trade that would bring him to the Dolphins.

Bridgewater later unliked the tweet from former NFL defensive back DeMarcus Van Dyke, but Bridgewater then dropped a trio of his own tweets reflecting positivity and, ultimately, declaring, “I can sense God is about to perform another miracle in my life.”

It would arguably be more than a miracle if the Dolphins choose to roll the dice on a Vikings quarterback with a bum knee. Eleven years ago, they shipped a second-round selection to Minnesota for Daunte Culpepper and his torn knee ligament trifecta, telling free agent Drew Brees and his 26-studded shoulder, “No thanks.”

The deeper message here could be that, even if a Miami homecoming (and a DeVante Parker reunion) isn’t in the cards for Bridgewater, who has yet to pass a physical and could start the regular season on the PUP list, the guy who one year ago was regarded as the starter in Minnesota for the next decade or more could be scoping out the next step of a career cut short in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by a shredded ACL and a $100 million replacement who has never really performed to that level.