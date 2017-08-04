Would Teddy Bridgewater welcome a trade to the Dolphins?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 4, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT
AP

A year after Teddy Bridgewater‘s torn ACL forced the Vikings to scramble in late August for a replacement, a possible torn ACL suffered by Ryan Tannehill may compel the Dolphins to do the same. What if the Dolphins would trade for Bridgewater?

While the Dolphins seem to be focused for now on free agents in lieu of getting fleeced by another team, there’s a chance Bridgewater would welcome the chance to return home to South Florida. As noted by Aj Mansour of KFAN.com, Bridgewater “liked” a tweet advocating for a trade that would bring him to the Dolphins.

Bridgewater later unliked the tweet from former NFL defensive back DeMarcus Van Dyke, but Bridgewater then dropped a trio of his own tweets reflecting positivity and, ultimately, declaring, “I can sense God is about to perform another miracle in my life.”

It would arguably be more than a miracle if the Dolphins choose to roll the dice on a Vikings quarterback with a bum knee. Eleven years ago, they shipped a second-round selection to Minnesota for Daunte Culpepper and his torn knee ligament trifecta, telling free agent Drew Brees and his 26-studded shoulder, “No thanks.”

The deeper message here could be that, even if a Miami homecoming (and a DeVante Parker reunion) isn’t in the cards for Bridgewater, who has yet to pass a physical and could start the regular season on the PUP list, the guy who one year ago was regarded as the starter in Minnesota for the next decade or more could be scoping out the next step of a career cut short in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by a shredded ACL and a $100 million replacement who has never really performed to that level.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Would Teddy Bridgewater welcome a trade to the Dolphins?

  2. It would solve a few problems in Minnesota, mostly PR related in my opinion. TB is well liked by the community and Zimmer, but his future as a QB is uncertain. If he warms to a trade, the Vikings could ‘reluctantly’ go along with it and avoid the fallout from the fans of cutting him later. That would be a win-win for the team and TB.

  6. Vikings will trade trade for a 3rd, and conditional pick(s)
    His rehab will be better served here in the heat, so will his confidence

  10. There are no great options, just maybes.

    Maybe Cutler is drawn out of retirement but at what cost? And he won’t want a one year contract, will he? And Miami has cap issues.

    There are no decent free agent options except Castro loving Kaep who would never fly in Miami.

    They just need a one year option until Tannehill comes back, to push Moore for a starting job or back him up and be an option should Moore fail.

    Teddy is too big a risk and won’t want to be a one year rental anyway, as its Tannehill’s team.

    A trade for a decent backup with starting experience is probably the cheapest bet that makes sense. Find a guy with one year left, and a shot at competing with Moore, and trade for picks or better yet unload an over-priced vet to clear some cap as well.

  13. Doubt the Fins are going to give up anything for a QB that’s not able to play at the moment and quite possibly well into the season.

  14. Bridgewater is a bum just like Tannehill. Just roll with your backup, tank the season and position yourself for a shot at a good draft prospect.

Leave a Reply