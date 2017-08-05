Adam Gase: Jay Cutler is “interested”

Posted by Mike Florio on August 5, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT
AP

With each passing news cycle, it’s feeling more and more likely that Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill won’t play this year. Although the Dolphins have been very tight lipped about Tannehill’s status, the Dolphins are now openly speaking about potential replacements who surely wouldn’t be added to the roster if Tannehill were expected back in a matter of weeks.

On Saturday, coach Adam Gase confirmed that the team has spoken to retired quarterback Jay Cutler, who played for Gase when he was the offensive coordinator two years ago in Chicago.

“One time,” Gase said regarding his own communications with Cutler. “All I asked him was if he was interested. That was it.”

So what did he say?

“He was interested,” Gase replied. “I think he’s just trying to figure out everything. You don’t expect this to happen. I don’t think he looked at our situation like, ‘Oh, this was going to happen.’ So it was a surprise and I think he has a lot of things to think through.”

Gase made it clear that the team will be adding a quarterback, but that who it will be will depend on whether Tannehill is or isn’t lost for the year.

Whatever they do, it makes sense to explore all options in order to get the best possible deal. Cutler will surely want at least as much as Mike Glennon got from the Bears ($16 million per year), maybe more. Perhaps Cutler will accept less if he thinks the Dolphins will sign someone else.

It also could be cheaper to trade for a quarterback. When the Vikings acquired Sam Bradford a year ago, they gave up significant draft capital but they spent only $7 million for the full season.

However it plays out, time is of the essence. And not because the new quarterback will have to learn Miami’s offense. Gase will have to adapt Miami’s offense to the new quarterback, and then teach it to the rest of the team.

That’s how Gase has done it in the past, from borrowing Navy and Air Force plays when Tim Tebow became the starter in Denver to adopting the Indianapolis offense when Gase became the offensive coordinator with Peyton Manning in 2013, to coming up with the right way to get the most out of Cutler in 2015 to coming up with the right way to get the most out of Tannehill in 2016.

Whoever the Dolphins settle on, Gase and the rest of the staff will then devise the best possible offense to suit whoever will be playing. That doesn’t mean it definitely will work. But that’s definitely the way it will happen.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Adam Gase: Jay Cutler is “interested”

  1. I never liked Cutler, but suddenly I wish him well and hope that he takes it to the Patriots.

  5. The narrative on not signing Kaepernick includes questions on if he is dedicated to football. But someone who has announced his plans to retire already and who hasn’t had half the success on the field is somehow a better choice?

    #blackballed

  6. I don’t understand these coaches. You’re in a position where you have one out of only 32 jobs in the whole world. You fight and grind to get the Head Coaching position only to trust a guy like Jay Cutler to help you keep that job.

  7. Now reports that Cutler is leaning towards staying retired. Sound like one of two things,

    Cutler came out and expressed too much interest in playing that it may have cost him money so now he has to dial it back.

    Or

    Gase is sticking with Moore as the starter and he’s asking Cutler to come in as a backup. (This is what I really think happened)

    I hope they stick with Moore, I think that’s their best option. There’s not a free agent QB out there who’s better than Moore. I just don’t know who they could trade for as a backup.

  10. Cutler should think this over very carefully. Fire sales are not always what they are cut out to be. He is not hurting for money. He has moved on and probably should stay in his currently capacity. Nothing against the Dolphins but they can do better.

  13. Looks like the Fins have about $17M in cap space, so they would have to create some space for injury replacement during the season.

  14. Matt Moore needs to start and the Fins need a back up QB behind him. 16 mill for Cutler to start ahead of Moore is an insult to Moore. I’d rather see Tebow as the back up with QB option coming off the bench running and throwing with Ajayi and Drake. Still only in camp…why not bring him in.

  15. bondlake says:
    August 5, 2017 at 4:04 pm
    I never liked Cutler, but suddenly I wish him well and hope that he takes it to the Patriots.
    ——————–

    I have always kind of liked Cutler and thought he deserved a better fate than he was dealt. If he is any kind of healthy and can stay upright I think he could take the Phins to more wins than Tannehill would have. Tannehill needs further development. He was not hard for good defenses to confuse but there is little Cutler hasn’t seen. There are more weapons on this offense than any Cutler has had before. TBH with this schedule I thought anywhere from 7-9 to 9-7 finishing just out of the playoffs and I’d be satisfied as long as there was growth and development towards building a consistent winner. With Cutler I could see them maybe making the playoffs this season but he wouldn’t get them past New England. It would just be a comfy bandaid in the here and now, he isn’t the future.

Leave a Reply